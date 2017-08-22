Man City salvage 1-1 draw against Everton in EPL

Manchester, Aug 22 (IANS) A goal by Raheem Sterling with seven minutes left in regulation allowed Manchester City to avoid a home defeat here against Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) match.

City, who on Monday played more than half the match with 10 men after right-back Kyle Walker was sent off for a dubious second yellow card, were fortunate to salvage a point at the Etihad Stadium, reports Efe.

Emphasising defence against the talent-laden home side, Everton generated few chances, but took a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute thanks to veteran striker Wayne Rooney's 200th career EPL goal in 462 matches.

He is the only second footballer to score 200 goals in EPL. Alan Shearer leads the chart with 260 goals from 441 games.

The 31-year-old has scored in successive matches since returning to Everton from Manchester United this summer.

City suffered from poor finishing by top striker Sergio "Kun" Agüero, as the Argentine international squandered three good chances before Rooney scored.

In the second half, City relied on Sterling's pace and a poor clearance by young Mason Holgate set up the tying goal.

Any ideas Everton might have had for trying to grab all three points evaporated when midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin picked up a second yellow card in the 88th minute.

City head coach Pep Guardiola praised his players as they forced a draw despite being down to 10 players.

"We tried to win the game even when it was 10 against 11. Nobody can say we didn't try," he was quoted as saying by City's website.

"It's similar to a lot of games last season, it's sad because we wanted to start well at home."

Everton chief coach Ronald Koeman was proud of his team.

"We made it really difficult for them but you do need that little bit of luck. We had a few moments where we were fortunate in the second half because they created one or two good chances," he told Everton's website.

"But defensively we did a good job and I am really proud of the team for how they performed against a really strong City side."

--IANS

pur/dg