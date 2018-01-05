Man City likely to invest in Indian football

Jamshedpur, Jan 5 (IANS) Manchester City CEO Ferran Sorriano on Friday said the English football giants may invest in Indian football in near future.

Sorriano was present at the Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City where he opened up about Manchester City's aspirations with football in India.

"Yeah, who knows, not immediately but India is a major opportunity for football," the 50-year-old, who previously served as FC Barcelona vice-president, said.

"Because there is talent, there is passion and we are very positive about development of football in India.

"And this is why we are here, we want to watch football, we want to see players, we want to meet people," Sorriano told ISL during the half-time broadcast interview.

The City Football Group currently has its shares in six clubs -- Manchester City (100%), New York City (80%), Melbourne City (100%), Yokohama F. Marinos (20%), Club Atletico Torque (100%) and Girona FC (44.3%).

