Man City hand one-year contract extension to midfielder Toure

Manchester, June 2 (IANS) Veteran midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a one-year extension with the English Premier League (EPL) football giants Manchester City after his contract expired at the end of the 2016-17 season.

City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said in a statement on Thursday: "Yaya has been a fantastic servant for Manchester City and continues to be a vital member of Pep Guardiola's squad. He is one of our most experienced and popular players and we couldn't be happier that he is staying with us as we embark on what we all hope will be a very exciting season.

"Yaya has been central to the successes we've had over the past seven years and he has a vital part play next season."

The announcement ends speculation about the future of Toure after the revelation made by his agent Dimitri Seluk that he had opened talks with other clubs for the 34-year-old. That comment came in the aftermath of Toure being left out of the side in the earlier part of the 2016-17 season because of a row between Seluk and City chief coach Pep Guardiola.

Seluk had started negotiations woth clubs in Italy and Spain and even the inter city rivals Manchester United. But Toure himself had expressed a desire to stay City and the club has reciprocated.

The former Ivory Coast captain has been a key figure in the last seven years in City and has helped the club win six trophies (two EPLs, 1 FA cup, 2 Football League Cups, 1 FA community shield).

"I'm delighted. I told myself the journey at City is not done and when I received a call from Txiki and talked to the manager I was very delighted," Toure said in the statement.

"When I was first coming here (in 2010) I was trying to be part of a new story, of something special at this club. I am very lucky now to be part of a great club with great players around me who are helping me to achieve my targets."

