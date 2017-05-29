Man City close to signing world record deal for goalie Ederson Moraes

London [UK], May 29 (ANI): Manchester City are close to signing Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes for a fee reported to be 34.9 million pound.

City manager Pep Guardiola has been interested in Moraes for some time and made room in his squad by releasing Willy Caballero on Friday.

The Brazilian, who has been followed by some of Europe's biggest clubs this season, played in Benfica's Portuguese Cup final triumph over Vitoria on Sunday and said after the match: "this was probably my last game for Benfica."

Moraes' fee would represent a world record for a goalkeeper, eclipsing the 32.6 million pound paid by Juventus to Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001, reports the Guardian.

Guardiola is planning big changes this summer after failing to win a trophy in his first season as City boss.

The signing of the 23-year-old would also represent a blow for City's Manchester rivals United, should David de Gea make his move to Real Madrid, with Jose Mourinho an admirer of the goalkeeper.

Caballero is one of five out-of-contract players already released by City. (ANI)