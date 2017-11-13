Man City can be beaten: De Bruyne

Manchester, Nov 13 (IANS) Manchester City key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said the English Premier League (EPL) ongoing season table toppers can be defeated.

After 11 matches in EPL, the Manchester club are unbeaten, winning 10 matches and drawing one.

"You have so many games and too many important games," the Belgian international was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

"The power of the Premier League means every team has a lot of money and every team has a lot of quality players. So I think one day or another you will face a team who find a system to beat you or they have a better day," De Bruyne added.

The 26-year-old also said Manchester City were playing positive football this season and they want to continue in the same manner.

"Everybody is in the same spirit. We want to play the football that we play," De Bruyne added.

--IANS

sam/mr