Man arrested for robbing pilot at gunpoint in Delhi booked under organised crime charges

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): History-sheeter P Silva, who was arrested in connection with a case related to robbing a pilot near the IIT flyover in Delhi at gunpoint, has been booked under charges of organised crime by the Delhi Police, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, Silva was found to have indulged in organised crime like theft, robbery, snatching and possession of illegal arms.

To investigate the illegal activities, syndicate of accused P Silva and property acquired by him and his associates, a case has been registered under several relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

The Union Home Ministry had extended the applicability of MCOC Act, which was applicable in Maharashtra, to the national capital by a notification dated January 2, 2002.

Police said that Silva started indulging in criminal activities in 2018 and was recently arrested in a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, including attempt to murder charges, for robbing a SpiceJet Airways pilot at IIT flyover in Delhi.

"Silva is a desperate criminal and has no fear for law. He has involvement in more than 12 cases of theft, robbery, snatching and Arms Act. When he was out of jail, Silva used to carry a weapon with him and moved in a gang," police said in a statement.

Police said that even witnesses don't come forward to give their statements before the police or court because of his terror.

"It has also come to notice that allegedly, P Silva has accumulated money by criminal activities and invested the same in acquiring benaami properties and doing investments in purchasing vehicles in the names of his family members," the statement said. (ANI)

