This Man's Incredible Balancing Act Has Left The Internet In Splits

On any given day, the people who brighten up your Twitter timeline are not the PR dominated handles of Bollywood celebrities. Even the stand-up comics shy away from dropping jokes online which, quite understandably, be their next gig's material.

It is that meme about Modi or that joke about Rahul Gandhi from self-called "comics" that has helped you stick to the microblogging site Twitter for years.

The newest meme to surface on the platform is that of a man balancing himself atop rocks in an attempt to not get wet. Little did he know, his complex pose for a photograph could become an overnight meme.

The photograph spread like wildfire and Twitterati turned creative.

#1





#2

Pic 1: Kids Pic 2: Adults Pic 3: Legends pic.twitter.com/RZ6jiwExWZ — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 18, 2017





#3

#4

Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/D6VRI69yLy — ★ Veer ★ (@ClawedHumor) August 18, 2017





#5

#6

1. Client Expectation 2. Client Budget pic.twitter.com/SoyttDVcCs — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 19, 2017





#7

#8

When you fell down on the road but your crush is watching pic.twitter.com/mt0vluYrtA — Manish 🇮🇳 (@Man_isssh) August 18, 2017





#9

#10





#11

#12

Waiting for acche din.. but in style. pic.twitter.com/S1yKExpxz4 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 18, 2017





#13

The viral meme somehow reached the Jolly L.L.B. actor Arshad Warsi who couldn't resist from sharing it from his official Twitter account.

The Internet had no plans to stop.







A Facebook page that is popular for its memes and "dardnaak" puns -- Tribe of Dardanaak Jokes had a photo battle of sorts and man, did they deliver.

