Mamata's TMC goes National today, Virtual rallies across seven states

Mamata Banerjee's eyes are the road to Delhi, on one hand, she is carrying out the massive national address that she is going to give across the nation. Especially in the citizens of the BJP, going to have her speech being televise live. On the other hand, the BJP holding dharna, observing what they are calling 'Shaheed Shardhajali Diwas'. Mamata Banerjee expected to have a virtual rally and this is going to be telecast across India. Especially in the states where there is BJP ruled. Such that in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, these states specifically targeted by Mamata Benerjee.