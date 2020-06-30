Mamata's 'Political Will': TMC May be Building Army of Next-gen Leaders to Carry Forward its Ideology

On May 11, 2018, in an interview with a regional television channel, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sprung a surprise by declaring that she has prepared a "political will" to take the Trinamool Congress forward in the future.

“There are people who want to alienate me from the masses, but they will not succeed,” she said.

“Considering the threat concern on me, today I am sharing this, that I have already prepared a ‘political will’ specifying who will do what after me. I have set up a team in my party to look after the Trinamool Congress after me to work for the development of Bengal.”

Those words of Mamata, two years ago, didn’t go unnoticed. And now, according to political experts, the TMC’s hunt for young leaders in the state under the banner of ‘Banglar Jubo Shakti’ (Bengal's Youth Power) to create ‘Jubo Joddhas’ (Youth Warriors) is part of Mamata’s plan to strengthen the party with new faces in the coming years.

The ‘Banglar Jubo Shakti’ campaign to create one lakh ‘Jubo Joddhas’ in the state was launched by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, and the party says 2,02,144 youths from 399 blocks and from 494 towns had been registered till June 29, 2020.

‘Jubo Joddhas’ is the brainchild of political strategist Prashant Kishor and TMC members feel that this will help the party to fill the political vacuum on who will take the lead in the future due to issues like ageing, health, differences of opinion among the existing party leaders.

Many party founders have been sidelined in the last two decades by the Trinamool. While some strong leaders like Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan, Nisith Pramanik (all middle-aged) joined the BJP and became MPs, some senior TMC leaders recently spoke out against their party colleagues: like Sovan Chatterjee against Mamata, Sadhan Pandey against mayor Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee against Sundarbans affairs minister Manturam Pakhira over post-Cyclone Amphan management.

Many in the party revealed that it was Mamata’s wish to create a strong young team to take the TMC’s ideology forward across India in the future.

This is probably one of the reasons why, while announcing the list of TMC candidates on March 12, 2019, for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, she dropped 10 sitting MPs to bring in new faces like actresses Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty. The strategy worked well as both of them won the polls from the Bashirhat and Jadavpur seats, respectively.

“There are few political parties in India which have a dedicated young team. You will find young dedicated cadres in the BJP and in the CPI(M). You will not find this in the Congress because the old guard is not willing to make space for young party workers. In the TMC, the need to re-organise the young force was felt and therefore 'Didi' (as Mamata is popularly known) gave more stress on preparing a young TMC brigade,” said a senior TMC MLA, on condition of anonymity.

“For future politics and carrying the TMC ideology forward, the issue of creating a young force is important for the party. This is not an overnight job. If we start working on this from now, then in the coming years these young cadres will be ready to serve the people. We personally believe that this is a smart move to have another set of young leaders to serve the party in the future. The ‘Jubo Joddhas’ are undoubtedly going to add more power to the TMC brigade.”

On the BJP’s allegations that Mamata will hand over the party’s command to her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the future as the TMC believes in ‘dynasty politics’, he said, “This is not true. If you remember, on May 25, 2019, two days after the Lok Sabha poll results, Didi wanted to resign as chief minister, but party leaders didn’t accept that. She was upset with the results. Then, our party leader Suvendu Adhikari was made in-charge of the Jangalmahal region (Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram where the BJP did well) by Didi. Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee used to look after those areas. The TMC is the only party where dedicated party workers were rewarded. It’s not a family centric party like the BJP and Congress.

Mamata’s special focus on youngsters became evident once again on January 27, 2020.

While addressing a huge gathering of young Trinamool workers and supporters during a student-youth workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, she thanked all the students who had joined the movement against the central government's Citizenship Amendment Act.

