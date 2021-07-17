Mamata's Graffiti Fill Walls of Tamil Nadu - This Time as 'Amma', Not 'Didi'

Graffitis of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee have come up in Tamil Nadu, but with a twist. Banerjee is not ‘Didi’ anymore, but ‘Amma’ – the beloved moniker used for former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

‘Amma’ literally means mother in Tamil. As Banerjee is dotingly called ‘Didi’ in Bengal, ‘Amma’ is its political equivalent in Tamil Nadu.

On the interesting development, Bengal Cabinet Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “This time the battle in Bengal was observed by the entire India. Didi any way has a huge national pull and with this win, from North India to South, everyone is talking about her, thus such Graffiti have emerged.”

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh, inspired by the TMC’s poll slogan ‘Khela Hobe’, the Samajwadi Party introduced ‘Khela Hoga’ as their own election pitch for the assembly elections in UP due next year.

Meanwhile, Samik Bhattacharya of the BJP, mocked the posters in Tamil Nadu and said, “If two posters somewhere are the parameters of gauging her politics. then let them be happy with that.”

Political experts view this a concrete step towards a united opposition with Banerjee eyeing 2024 for nationwide popularity.

