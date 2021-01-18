Mamata's defeat certain from any of the 294 assembly seats: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya (File photo)

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee declared she would contest elections from the Nandigram Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said her defeat was certain from any of the 294 seats.

Taking a jibe at Banerjee, Vijayvargiya said, "Mamata Banerjee has announced in Nandigram that she will contest elections from there. Didi (Mamata) understood that she will lose in Bhowanipore. The defeat of the aunt and nephew is assured from any of the 294 Assembly seats. You (Mamata) and your government are rife with corruption."

Meanwhile, newly-inducted BJP leader and former TMC heavy-weight Suvendu Adhikari announced from a rally in south Kolkata today that he would quit politics if Banerjee is not defeated by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public rally in Nandigram said, "I will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat. If possible I will contest from both Bhawanipur and Nandigram."

Elections to 294 seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. (ANI)