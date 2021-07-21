Mamata Urges SC to Take Suo Moto Cognizance in Pegasus Case

While claiming that her phone was also tapped by the Central government with the help of Pegasus, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday termed BJP as a ‘High Loaded Virus Party’.

While delivering her speech virtually on TMC’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally (Ekusey July) from her Kalighat residence in South Kolkata, Mamata urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take a suo moto cognizance against those indulged in the phone tapping or spying judges, ministers, political leaders, journalists, etc.

“Sir, it is my humble request to you… please take suo moto cognizance in this matter against the Centre because judges phones were also tapped,” Mamata urged the SC.

Stressing the importance of unity among the Opposition party leaders to prevent the BJP from coming back to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she said, “I don’t know what will happen in 2024 but we have to start preparing for it now. They (hinting at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi) are tapping our phones. See (while flashing her cell phone) I put a tape on its (cell phone) camera because Pegasus is dangerous. I would like to request senior leaders like Sharad Pawarji to arrange a meeting (of Opposition leaders) in Delhi as I will be in the national capital from July 27 to July 29.”

She said, “We can’t afford to waste time and we need to work now against BJP considering the 2024 polls. ‘Azadi khatre mein hai’ (freedom is in danger) because of the BJP government at the Centre. I would like to tell them that ‘abar khela hobe’ (once again there will be a game). We should unite now for the interest of the country and the interest of its people.”

Pointing at PM Modi, she said, “I have full respect towards his chair. But sometimes I wonder whether he is aware of what Amit Shah is doing, or Amit Shah is doing it without any consultation with anyone. It is shameful that PM Modi termed Uttar Pradesh as the best State where bodies are floating on the river Ganges. We all know what was the Gujarat Model of PM Modi…I don’t want to highlight it. During the election, they engaged all the central forces against us to capture Bengal but I would like to thank my beloved people of Bengal for giving them a befitting reply.”

“Our country is passing through an emergency due to poor governance of Amit Shah and Modi ji. They failed to tackle the Covid-19 situation. They failed to control the price hike. They want to capture judges through Pegasus. They want to capture ministers. They want to capture Opposition leaders. They want to capture media houses. They want to capture all through ‘spygiri’. It is unfortunate that in a democratic country like India, people like Shah and Modi are busy with surveillance. Therefore, let’s unite together to save our country because we have only two and half years left (for 2024 Lok Sabha polls). I felt that the alliance just before the poll will not work and therefore, we have to work on mission 2024 from now onwards. I will remain as a worker and I will follow your instructions but before that let’s come together and fight against this dangerous government at the Centre,” Mamata said.

This was the 28th year of ‘Shahid Divas’. On July 21, 1993, 13 workers lost their lives during a rally on Mayo Road, Kolkata, after the police opened fire on them. It was observed to commemorate the martyrdom of the 13 political activists, along with other martyrs who were killed during the Left Front rule.

Mamata’s virtual speech was live telecast in Varanasi, Mirzapur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Her speech was also live telecast in Gujarat, Tripura, Delhi, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of giant screens were put up at all the important intersections in West Bengal and other states where people can watch and listen to Mamata Banerjee.

Many influential and important Opposition leaders like NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP), Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Jaya Bachchan (Samajwadi Party), Keshav Rao (TRS), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and representatives from Akali Dal were present during the virtual rallies organised at Delhi’s Constitution Club.

