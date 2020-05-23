Mamata Seeks Centre Help For Amphan Relief; Requests Army Support

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Saturday, 23 May, asked the army to join the relief and restoration efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, which has left the state devastated.

In a series of tweets, the West Bengal Home Department said that it was mobilising "maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7 basis" to restore essential infrastructure.

GOWB mobilizes maximum strength in unified command mode on 24×7basis for immediate restoration of essential infrastructure and services asap. Army support has been called for;NDRF and SDRF teams deployed; Rlys,Port & private sector too requested to supply teams and equipment(1/3) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) May 23, 2020

The Home Department further tweeted that the Railways, port and private sector were also requested to supply teams and equipment.

The tweets also stated that hundreds of teams from multiple departments were working on cutting and clearing of fallen trees which is key to restoration of essential services like electricity and drinking water.

The Army is yet to respond to the state's request.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), however, has said that 10 more teams will be deployed in West Bengal in addition to the 26 teams already deployed.

