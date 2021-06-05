Mamata’s Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Named TMC National Gen Secy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee was appointed the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) National General Secretary on Saturday, 5 June, news agency ANI reported. He quit the post of the party’s Youth President after its new policy of ‘One Person, One Post’ came into effect.

Actor Saayoni Ghosh will fill the position of Trinamool Youth Congress President. She lost the Asansol South seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The first organisational meeting of the party took place on Saturday after the results were declared on May 2 and a host of appointments were announced. The meeting was organised by the party chief and CM Banerjee. Poll strategist Prashant Kishore was also in the meeting, News18 reported.

‘One Person, One Post’

In a tweet, the party said, “Today, the All India Trinamool Congress takes a new step towards effective leadership. Going forward, we shall be committed towards being a #OnePersonOnePost party. Once again, our commitment to serve the people of India in the best way possible, remains top priority. (sic)”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was appointed the party’s state general secretary and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was made TMC’s Mahila Morcha President.

Dola Sen became the president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) and Ritabrata Banerjee was made the state INTTUC general secretary.

Filmmaker and actor Raj Chakraborty was made the president of State Cultural Affairs, News18 reported.

West Bengal went for polls in eight phases and the results were declared on May 2 with the TMC returning to power, securing 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly. CM Banerjee took the oath as CM for the third time in a row, although, she lost to her former protégé-turned-BJP adversary Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram by 1,956 votes.

