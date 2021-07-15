Mamata Likely To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Other Oppn Leaders in Delhi in July-End, May Also Meet PM Modi

Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi in July-end amid buzz around 2024 general election and poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s meeting with Congress leaders earlier this week, sources said. Banerjee will visit the national Capital for the first time since her win in the Bengal assembly polls.

According to sources, Banerjee is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Opposition leaders. During her five-day visit, she may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind and will raise the issue of vaccination supply with the Centre. “If I get time, I will visit Prime Minister and President,” Banerjee stated.

Banerjee’s massive win in Bengal was highly applauded in the opposition camp and the regional leaders are most likely to meet her as key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab will go to polls next year.

Mamata’s Bengal model is now an example for the entire country therefore there are speculations that she may play a bigger role in the opposition.

Kishor, who had met senior Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier this week, was the key architect of the TMC’s election campaign in Bengal. His role in the assembly polls has been credited with the party’s two-third win in Bengal.

Mamata’s visit coincides with the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins from July 19.

