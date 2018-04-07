Mamata gives CAB land at Dumurjola

Kolkata, April 7 (IANS) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday got a shot in the arm as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allotted 12 acres of land in Dumurjola Sports Complex for the development of the game.

CAB president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly had written to Banerjee five months back requesting for a plot of land to further develop cricketing facilities.

"On behalf of CAB, I thank our beloved and respected Chief Minister for her continuous support to cricket and other sports in the state. We also appreciate the setting up of floodlights in the Mohun Bagan and East Bengal grounds which will go a long way to help other sports also," Ganguly said.

--IANS

dm/pur/vm