Mamata Demands 4 National Capitals, Questions Why All Key Activities are Restricted to Delhi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday demanded for four national capitals in India. Addressing a public rally to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, Mamata said, “Why will there be only one national capital? Why not four national capitals --- in North, South, East and one in West India. Why can’t these four national capitals function on a rotational basis?”

“Why will everything be restricted to Delhi only? I would like to tell my Members of Parliaments to raise four national capitals demands in the Parliament. We need to change our thinking. Only one leader, one nation will not do. I don’t understand why the Centre is using the word ‘Parakaram’ while celebrating Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary,” She said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to rename Netaji Port to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee dock, she said, “If they are so much concerned about Netaji, why have they changed the name of Netaji Port to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee dock. Netaji had foresight to conceptualise a Planning Commission and the Indian National Army before Independence. BJP claims that they idolise Netaji but at the same time they scrap the Planning Commission.”

The ‘Parakram Diwas Programme’ will take place amid standoff between the BJP and TMC ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal.

While the Centre wanted to celebrate Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the Trinamool Congress insisted that the day should be celebrated as ‘Desh Prem Diwas’.

The Left and Congress leaders have also been invited to attend the programme. There are speculations that PM Modi may announce changing the name of the iconic Victoria Memorial to Netaji Subhas Chandra Memorial. Also there will be cultural programmes, including those by Usha Uthup and Assamese singer Papon.

Commenting on the possibility of name change of Victoria Memorial Hall, Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose, said, “We don’t support any attempt which changes our history. The iconic Victoria Memorial Hall is part of the British history and we cannot suddenly erase 200 years of British rule from our history.”

He said, “If we actually want to honour Netaji than I think there should be inclusion of his ideas and vision in text books. The youth should embrace the inclusiveness of Netaji’s and I think that would be a perfect way to honour him on his 125th birth anniversary.”