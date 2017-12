Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for beating Australia by five wickets to seal the fIve-match ODI series 3-0.

"Congratulations India for winning #IndvAus series & now being Number #1 ODI #cricket team in the world. We are so proud of you," Banerjee tweeted.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed 78 as India scripted a facile five-wicket win over the Aussies.

