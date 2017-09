Kolkata, Sep 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who breathed his last on Saturday.

"Saddened at the passing of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. One of India's greatest of all time. Condolences to his family & IAF family," Banerjee tweeted.

Arjan Singh, who was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi after a suspected massive heart attack, passed away in the evening. He was 98.

--IANS

