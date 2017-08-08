Mamata calls for installing Jagmohan Dalmiya bust at CAB

Kolkata, Aug 8 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for a bust of former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Jagmohan Dalmiya to be installed at the state cricket association's headquarters here.

Acknowledging the contribution of Dalmiya to the game in the country and the state, Mamata said in her address during the CAB annual awards ceremony that Dalmiya is a pride of Bengal.

She also compared Dalmiya, who died two years back at the age of 75, to former India and Mohun Bagan footballer Gostho Pal, whose statue has been installed at the Maidans.

"I think there should a bust of Jagmohan Dalmia in CAB. The way we cannot forget Gostho Pal in football, we cannot forget Jagmohan Dalmiya in cricket," Banerjee said.

"The achievement and contribution of Jagmohan Dalmiya cannot be forgotten. Even as the President of ICC (International Cricket Council), the way he worked for the betterment of cricket, is a matter of pride for Bengal," Banerjee said in the presence of Dalmiya's son Avishek, who is currently the joint-secretary of the CAB.

Dalmiya was elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President in 2001. His tenure ended in 2004, while he remained ICC chief for three years from 1997-2000.

