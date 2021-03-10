Mamata Banerjee suffers injuries in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy; BJP terms it drama as EC seeks report

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that she injured her leg after being allegedly pushed during the election campaign in Nandigram and was rushed to Kolkata for treatment. She alleged that four-five unidentified men conspired and pushed and shoved her.

The Election Commission has also sought a report on the incident from the local administration of Purba Medinipur (East Midnapore) after the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the state-run SSKM hospital on Wednesday night to see the injured chief minister. However, the governor faced opposition from TMC cadre, who raised ''go back'' slogans outside the hospital where Mamata was undergoing treatment.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives at SSKM Hospital, where CM Mamata Banerjee is admitted for treatment pic.twitter.com/DywhkJdBA6 " ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

Citing the police, The Indian Express reported that she was meeting local voters at the market when there was an altercation and the chief minister fell down injuring her leg. She has also sustained a slight injury on her head, the police said.

However, Banerjee said she was pushed by four or five men while she was trying to get into her car. "

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

The chief minister said that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish, besides having chest pain.

Story continues

Pointing to her leg, she told reporters, "See how it has swollen."

"Some people deliberately did it. Of course, it is a conspiracy. There were no local policemen around me, neither the district police superintendent was present at the spot," she alleged.

The chief minister also has severe pain in the waist, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who is at present in Nandigram, said.

#WATCH:"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering" says WB CM pic.twitter.com/wJ9FbL96nX " ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

Banerjee was seen being carried by her security personnel to the backseat of her SUV from the front seat, which she usually occupies during travel, as she was in pain.

A white cloth was also wrapped around her injured leg.

Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack. "We have sought a report from the state police administration. The report must be sent quickly," the official of the state CEO's office said.

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection. Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, will now return to her official residence in Kolkata, sources told PTI.

She was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for treatment. The state government constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee, Health Department sources said.

In the team were a cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a general medicine doctor, they said.

Banerjee was taken to the 12.5 special cabin in the Woodburn Block of the hospital on a stretcher as her convoy reached the hospital, amid a huge presence of her supporters who raised slogans against the BJP.

"We will stabilise her first. An X-ray will be conducted on her leg. We need to find out the degree of her injury and then the course of our treatment will be decided," a doctor at the hospital told PTI.

The chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC MP, and state ministers Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were present at the hospital. State Health Secretary NS Nigam was also present.

Banerjee was in Nandigram for the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier in the day, she filed her nominations in Haldia.

Banerjee is pitted from the seat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who switched over to the BJP a few months back.

The TMC leadership claimed that the attack was a well-planned conspiracy to "remove her" from the poll campaign.

"Many people don't want her to campaign for the elections. They want her to be removed from their path. That is why she has been attacked by goons. People will give a befitting reply," state minister and senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said.

According to NDTV, the BJP, which had blamed the Trinamool Congress after its chief JP Nadda's convoy came under attack in Bengal in December, said today's incident was a political stunt by the ruling party.

Reacting to reports of Banerjee being attacked in Nandigram, state BJP vice president Arjun Singh alleged that Mamata was "doing drama to gain sympathy".

Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? 4 IPS officers are her security incharge & must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they've to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy: WB BJP vice-pres Arjun Singh pic.twitter.com/EnINlTRMej " ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The BJP alleged that Banerjee was trying to turn a "simple accident" into a "pre-planned conspiracy", and demanded a CBI investigation.

"It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

"Such tactics to gain sympathy are unacceptable. I think the matter should be handed over to the CBI for an investigation," he added.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said such "tactics to gain sympathy" would not work this time. "Mamata Banerjee is the police minister of the state and if she is not safe then she should immediately resign from the post," he said.

CPI(M) candidate from Nandigram Minakshi Mukherjee wished her a speedy recovery, but asserted that "people would not be fooled this time".

With inputs from PTI

