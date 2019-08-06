Mamata Banerjee opposes scrapping of Article 370, says 'talking to stakeholder will give permanent solution'

All India Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday jumped into the ongoing issue to abrogate Article 370. Opposing the proposal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that her party cannot support the bill or vote for the bill. Giving an explanation of her disapproval, she added, "They should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders."