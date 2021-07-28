Mamata Banerjee should focus on Bengal, PM Modi there to look after country: Dilip Ghosh on her call for Opposition unity

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her proposal of Opposition unity against BJP, the party's state president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the Trinamool Congress Chief should focus on curbing violence in Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is there to look after the country.

Addressing media in Delhi, Ghosh said that Opposition parties are losing their ground in national politics and with the reduced number of representatives in both houses, they should understand the mood of the nation.

"Mamata Banerjee's attention is not towards the development of Bengal or the violence that is going on from the past several months in the state. All she does is politics and oppose the Central government... Mamata Banerjee should look after Bengal first. Modi Ji is there to look after the country. Till the time Modi Ji is there, the country is fine," said Ghosh when asked about West Bengal Chief Minister's proposal of Opposition unity.

"Opposition also tried to unite in 2019, but BJP won. Now their existence is in danger. There are parties that don't have even a single representative in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A dozen of TMC's seats were also reduced. With this, they (Opposition) should know what people want," he added.

When asked about the West Bengal government's proposal for the state's name change, Ghosh said, "She (Banerjee) sends one proposal every month to the Centre. All her proposals can't be accepted. There are people in the Center to make decisions on her proposals. I'm not in favour of a name change."

He also defended the Central government on the issue of the supply of COVID vaccines to West Bengal and said the Centre is allocating vaccines to states based on the population.

"As the population of West Bengal is more, it is also being supplied more vaccines. In July only, Bengal will receive 90.7 lakh doses of vaccines. Kolkata received maximum doses of vaccines in the whole country. If the Centre is not giving vaccines, then from where did they get them? the Centre has given vaccines to all states depending on their population," he added. (ANI)