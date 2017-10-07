Mamata Banerjee Designs FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 Sculpture in Kolkata: Twitterari Goes Berserk Over the Headless Sculpture!

Mamata Banerjee is also an accomplished artist, but the headless FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 installation that was unveiled got really weird reactions by people.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 kick-started on October 6, 2017 and for the first time host India made a debut in FIFA World Cup. There will be 24 teams who will feature at the U-17 World Cup 2017 and the matches are scheduled at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake City, Kolkata unveiled a brand new FIFA sculpture. It is designed by none other than West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ALSO READ FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 Tickets: Price & How to Book Tickets Online of Under 17 Football World Cup in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Other Cities).

Mamata Banerjee is also an accomplished artist, but the headless installation that was unveiled got really weird reactions by people. The Twitterati could not handle it and had a rather interesting day trying to decipher the meaning behind this peculiar artwork. Check out some of the tweets here:

Mamata Banerjee’s FIFA U-17 World Cup sculpture will surely take the grand prize for the world’s ugliest art. It’s tasteless and an eyesore — Shil (@SimplyShil) October 6, 2017





Great sculpture designed by Mamata Banerjee. Don’t try to find the upper portion of the figure, try to figure out the art. pic.twitter.com/vRn8EXJZiO — AlteЯ Ǝgo ツ (@A_SantoBangali) October 6, 2017





Designed by Mamata Banerjee. No seriously pic.twitter.com/nZRtQ41pFu — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) October 6, 2017





Is Mamata trying to send a chopping off message ñ scare among opponents. Paranoid state of Mamata.This must b pulled down 4 sports sake. — DotDashCartoonsTalk (@pillairr) October 6, 2017





Portrait of illegal BD migrant

-Has legs-> Keeps walking towards Indian border

-Has stomach-> Needs food

-No face-> Needs Identity (Aadhar) — Shaitaan Khopdi™ (@shaitaankhopdi) October 6, 2017





Many people found the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 sculpture designed by Manata Banerjee bizarre, but art is subjective and people do not have to go crazy with posting conflicting reactions on the internet!