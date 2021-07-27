Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, to Meet PM Modi and Congress Leaders Today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

This is the Bengal CM's first trip to the national capital after her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), registered an emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year.

Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Monday, for her three-day trip. She will also be holding separate meetings with Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday.

Over the course of her trip, the Bengal chief minister is also expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

We Need to Start Planning From Now: Banerjee

At a TMC event on 21 July that was virtually attended by Opposition leaders, like Sharad Pawar and many more from the Constitutional Club in Delhi, Banerjee had raised the Pegasus 'snooping' controversy, saying, "Even Modi ji's own minister is on the list. All leaders, police, judges, and bureaucrats have been infected by Pegasus. Pegasus is dangerous, ferocious."

"I don't know what will happen in 2024, but we need to start planning from now. Now is the time to plan against eradicating the disease. If you don't start planning now, you will lose time," she had said to the Opposition leaders, urging them to come together against the BJP.

Others present at that online meet were DMK's Tiruchi Siva, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Keshav Rao, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Jaya Bachchan, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal's Balwinder Singh Bunder.

She had then requested Pawar to organise a meeting of Opposition leaders while she was visiting Delhi.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also expected to call on Banerjee during her trip.

First Meeting in Delhi

After arriving in Delhi on Monday, she met with Vineet Narain, the journalist who wrote a book on the Jain Hawala scam in 1996. He recently congratulated her for raising the unresolved scam. Banerjee had alleged that Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was one of the alleged beneficiaries of the scam.

Last week, Banerjee was named leader of the Trinamool parliamentary party, though she is not an MP.

First Judicial Inquiry Into Pegasus

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been marked by uproar over the alleged targeted surveillance done via Pegasus.

Declaring the Pegasus spyware "dangerous", Banerjee has announced the country's first judicial inquiry headed by former judges into the Pegasus case, in which several journalists, Opposition leaders, and others have been identified as potential targets of Israeli company NSO's Pegasus spyware.

The chief minister's nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is among those named as potential targets from a leaked database of NSO.

A tweet by the official handle of the Congress party, the day before Banerjee's visit, had also set political circles abuzz.

PM Modi took the adage, "keep your enemies closer" a little too far. #PegasusSnoopgate pic.twitter.com/YfaIP2rH44 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 25, 2021

Banerjee's meetings with leaders of Opposition parties are expected to discuss a possible anti-BJP front for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind may also be on the cards.

