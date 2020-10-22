Inside The Mamata Banerjee Vs BJP War Over 'Fake News'

Kolkata, WEST BENGAL — When BJP youth wing worker Kaushik Chakraborty posted a photoshopped image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee inside a large pothole on Facebook, three police vehicles soon arrived at his house and took him to the Barabani police station in Asansol. Chakraborty had picked up the news of a road caving in, and stated that illegal mining promoted by the Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress was the reason behind it.

“The officers wanted me to hand over my phone but I did not want to do that. Last time, they seized both my phones and I am yet to get them back. Then they asked me to delete the photo, which I had to do to avoid being arrested again,” said Chakraborty, , who spent 20 days in jail before getting bail.

This was Chakraborty’s second arrest in 2020 over a social media post. In March Chakraborty was booked for another Facebook post in which he claimed Banerjee’s government was secretly cremating the bodies of Covid-19 victims to suppress the state’s coronavirus case count – a claim the government denied.

When Chakraborty was released from jail the second time, a couple of BJP workers turned up to receive him and shot a video extolling his virtues. A video of Chakraborty in a yellow t-shirt, a massive marigold garland coiled like a muffler around his neck, standing quietly as a colleague praised his ‘bravery’ started doing the rounds of social media in Asansol, a Bengal town which shares a border with Bihar.

The 25-year-old is one of at least 300 people arrested in West Bengal over the past five months on charges of spreading fake news, a significant number of whom are from the opposition BJP.

Fake news is a serious problem in India; in 2018, fake Whatsapp messages about child-trafficking rings triggered a spate of mob lynchings. Yet efforts to contain fake news are complicated by the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a major source of misinformation. As HuffPost India has previously documented, the BJP employs a...

Continue reading on HuffPost