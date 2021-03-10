Mamata Attacked in Nandigram: BJP Says 'Pre-planned Conspiracy', Congress Calls it Drama

Opposition have called the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a pre-planned controversy and called the incident as political drama to gain votes ahead of elections.

The BJP alleged that Banerjee was trying to turn a "simple accident" into a "pre-planned conspiracy", and demanded a CBI investigation. "It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by "four-five men" who manhandled her during the election campaign in Nandigram, because of which she was injured in the left leg. The incident happened around 6.15 pm when Banerjee was about to leave Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said. Banerjee alleged that she was pushed by four-five men while she was trying to get into the car, following which fell flat on her face.

She was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Congress called the event a move to gain sympathy before the polls in Bengal. âThis is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy. Before polls, she (Mamata Banerjee) planned this 'nautanki' after sensing difficulties in Nandigram. Not just CM, she is Police Mantri' too. Can you believe that there was no Police with Police Mantri?â Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned.

"Such tactics to gain sympathy are unacceptable. I think the matter should be handed over to the CBI for an investigation," he added. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said such "tactics to gain sympathy" would not work this time.

As soon as news of Mamataâs injury spread, leaders started pouring in hospital where she is admitted while others commented on the incident.

The chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, a TMC MP, and state ministers Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee were present at the hospital. State Health Secretary NS Nigam was also present.

"Mamata Banerjee is the police minister of the state and if she is not safe then she should immediately resign from the post," he said. CPI(M) candidate from Nandigram Minakshi Mukherjee wished her a speedy recovery, but asserted that "people would not be fooled this time".

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also arrived at the hospital where the chief minister is admitted. However, the Governor was received with go back slogans from TMC supporters.

Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after she was pushed by few people.