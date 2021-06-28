Mamata Accuses Dhankar of Corruption, Governor Refutes Allegation

Continuing her spat with Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 28 June, called the administrative official a 'totally corrupt person' and accused him of being named in the chargesheet of the 1996 Jain Hawala case.

"“The governor is a totally corrupt person. He was named in the Jain Hawala chargesheet. He had moved court and got his name removed. But one writ petition is still pending and it has his name.”" - Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI

She added that she has sought Dhankar's dismissal several times from the Centre, and the Union government should 'act based on my letters', NDTV quoted.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar declared the CM's allegations as untrue, stating that his name "does not feature in the chargesheet".

'Pained but Can't Take Action': Jagdeep Dhankar

The WB governor went on and expressed shock, saying that such a remark from a 'leader of stature' was unexpected.

Dhankar also expelled chances of legal action against Banerjee by saying, "I am pained but you can't take action against your younger sister," PTI quoted.

Never expected a leader of stature @MamataOfficial to engage in sensation premised on misrepresentation & untruth.



Still wondering what prompted her to engage in such act !



Am sure she will for sure reflect & generate scenario for working in togetherness for welfare of people. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 28, 2021

Mamata vs Dhankar

The two political faces in Bengal have been involved in a quarrel ever since Dhankar's appointment in 2019. The ruling Trinamool Congress and the CM have accused the governor of being a Bharatiya Janata Party pawn, who is working to drive the central government's agenda in the state.

After the election results in the state, in which the TMC scored a decisive victory over the BJP, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been locked in an escalating feud with the BJP as well as the Centre.

Earlier this month, Dhankhar had accused Banerjee of ‘continued silence’ over the violence that unravelled in the state after the Assembly elections, saying that her administration has failed to offer rehabilitation and compensation to the victims.

However, on Monday, the CM asked, "Why should the governor dictate a government that won a huge mandate?" NDTV quoted.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

