Mamallapuram Summit: President Xi treated with lavish dinner by PM Modi, see menu

President Xi Jinping, on his two-day visit for an informal summit in India at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, was treated to a lavish spread from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the reports, the non-vegetarian menu of the dinner hosted by PM Modi consisted of lip-smacking delicacies from southern states such as the Tanjavur Kozhi Curry, a chicken curry from Tamil Nadu's Tanjore and the Malabar lobster, a kind of spiny lobster cooked in spices from Kerala.