Malnutrition being problem of only poor a myth: Smriti Irani

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said attribution of malnutrition to poor people is one of the greatest myths in India, adding that it malnutrition was more than just quantity of food or one being sickly thin. "I think one of the greatest myths we have in our country about malnutrition is that it's a problem of the poor... it is a problem only limited to or restricted to children who are sickly thin, it is problem with regards to quantity of food," Irani said at an event titled 'Towards a Malnutrition Free India' in Delhi on November 25.