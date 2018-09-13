Mallya's 'lookout notice' was watered down, investigation required: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy addressed the recent controversy over liquor baron Vijay Mallya that he met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before leaving India, on Thursday. Swamy said, "Vijay Mallya could not have left the country if the lookout notice had not been wanted down. Originally the lookout notice for him was to stop him and hand it over to the police. The immigration authorities were directed to do that. But suddenly it was diluted to report Mallya's departure. This dilution must have been done at a very high level. It needs to be investigated. Prime Minister should personally look into the inquiry otherwise this will taint the reputation of the party."