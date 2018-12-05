Mallya offers to repay banks, Kingfisher Airlines ex-employees still dissatisfied with his approach

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday has offered to repay hundred percent principle amounts that he owed to various banks. Vijay Mallya-owned Kingfisher former employees are still dissatisfied with his approach. Anirudh Balal, ex-employee at Kingfisher Airlines, said, "Mallya is again into social media stunt". He further added, "If he really wants to repay the fraudulent money, he should approach the government of India, banks and employees like us. Perhaps, he is trying to deviate the attention of agencies, employees, the government of India and is just trying to buy some time." Neetu Shukla, another employee, who worked at Kingfisher Airlines, said, "Vijay mallya is offering to pay hundred percent of the money, but what we do not know whether it is hundred percent of the principle money or is it hundred percent of the principle with interest money." Neetu added, "We need to know whether he has offered to repay just the banks or if he is also going to repay the employees." In a series of tweets, Mallya revealed that he wants to repay the money back to banks. Mallya's tweets came hours after Christian James Michel, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper case, was extradited to India from UAE on December 4. Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money laundering and is living in United Kingdom from past two years. A ruling on his extradition trial at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London is expected on December 10.