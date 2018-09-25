Mallika Sherawat supports FIAPO to promote veganism

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat has extended support to the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) to promote veganism in India, and has urged fans to try a vegan diet for 21 days.

Mallika took to her Twitter handle to promote FIAPO's #21DayCompassionChallenge, asking her fans to ditch dairy and other animal products and try a vegan diet.

In the video, Mallika talks about choosing a compassionate future for herself.

She said: "I believe in compassion for all. I feel we are all inherently compassionate, but fail to see the reality. I have been vegan for more than 15 years and for me veganism is a lifestyle choice - a healthier and cruelty free way of living! Many people think, to be vegan you have to give up a lot of things, but being a long time vegan, I can proudly say I have not given up on anything.

"In fact, I am much healthier and happier knowing no animal had to suffer for my food. I don't drink cow's milk and I don't eat meat because no one should suffer for our choices. I urge all my fans to take the challenge and try veganism for 21 days."

There is an increase in the number of people choosing a vegan diet.

FIAPO's Executive Director Varda Mehrotra said: "The best thing about being a vegan is to be able to live a life aligned with one's values. We can only be in peace knowing we aren't harming, killing, maiming others for our greed.

"In the last decade there has been a tremendous shift in how veganism is perceived in India. While many organisations and individuals are dedicatedly working on creating awareness, a Bollywood actor speaking up and promoting veganism is a huge push for veganism in India."

