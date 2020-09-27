Mali teacher Seydou Dembele's love for India, Bollywood comes up in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): At the 69th edition of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an "interesting" reference to Seydou Dembele from Mali.

Prime Minister Modi said that Dembele has a tremendous love for India. Dembele is a teacher in a public school in Kita city of Mali, a West African country.

"Every Sunday afternoon, Dembele presents a one-hour radio programme named -- Indian Frequency on Bollywood Songs'. He has been presenting this programme for the last 23 years. He has a tremendous love for India. He was born on August 15. Recently, He has started another two-hour programme every Sunday at 9 pm in which he tells the story of a Bollywood movie in French and Bambara (the national language of Mali)," the Prime Minister said.

Dembele was introduced to Indian culture by his father who used to work at a cinema theatre where Indian movies were also screened, the Prime Minister said.

"On August 15 this year, Dembele greeted Indians through a video in Hindi. Seydou Dembele was part of the delegation I met during my visit to Kumbh. His love and passion for India is really a matter of pride for us," the Prime Minister said.

Seydou Dembele, in his message, which was played out during 'Mann Ki Baat' said, "I got a chance to participate in the Kumbh mela, the biggest religious festival in February, during my visit to India. It is a matter of pride for me and I learnt a lot from India's culture. I pray for another opportunity to visit India so that we can learn more about India."

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation. (ANI)

