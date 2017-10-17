Mali overpower Iraq to enter U-17 World Cup quarters

Fatorda (Goa), Oct 18 (IANS) Lassana N'Diaye struck twice as Mali thrashed Iraq 5-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Lassana (33rd, 90+4 minutes) scored in either half while Hadji Drame (25th), Fode Konate (73rd) and Seme Camara (87th) got one goal each.

Ali Kareem (85th) managed a consolation goal for Iraq.

Mali will next take on the winners of the pre-quarterfinals clash between fellow African rivals Ghana and Niger for a place in the semi-finals.

--IANS

amit