Mali football coach resigns after Morocco defeat

Bamako (Mali), Sep 8 (IANS) Frenchman Alain Giresse has resigned as the coach of Mali's national football team following a loss to Morocco that destroyed their chances of reaching the 2018 World Cup.

Giresse's decision to step down on Thursday with three months left on his contract represents a concession to public pressure, Efe news agency quoted the Malian media as reporting.

But the president of the Malian Football Federation, Boubacar Baba Diara, told Footmali.com that Giresse resigned because of security concerns and personal issues.

Mali lost 0-6 to Morocco on September 1 in Rabat and managed only a goalless draw in Tuesday's return leg in Bamako.

