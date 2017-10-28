Mali fan stopped at gate for carrying hand mike

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) A Mali supporter, draped in his national colours, was prohibited from entering the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan as he was carrying a hand mike which also had the country's flag painted on it.

The incident happened just before the third-place clash between Mali and Brazil here on Saturday. The final between England and Spain will also take place at the same venue.

Pictures of the man being stopped by police at the gate went viral.

Mali had reached the final of the 2015 edition of the World Cup in Chile.

--IANS

dm/ajb/vm