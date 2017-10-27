Mali coach urges FIFA to introduce goalline technology

Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla on Friday rued the fact that there was no goalline technology in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup, saying he would like to see it in the next tournament.

In their semi-final clash against European champions Spain, Mali lost 1-3 but were denied a clear goal.

After Spain took a two-goal lead against the run of play, the West Africans' Cheick Doucoure saw an effort crash in off the bar.

"The referee is a human being. He can commit errors. It will be better that FIFA brings goalline technology from next time so that teams don't suffer," Komla told reporters on the eve of their third-place tie against Brazil on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Had that goal been given, Mali could have gone into the last ten minutes of the game trailing Spain 2-3.

Asked about the first all European final, and why African teams are losing ground at the youth level where Nigeria have won the trophy five times, Komla said: "Europe has talent. But they have resources to help them grow. In africa, we need resources to go forward. We have the same technique but not the same resources."

Komla said the reason why African teams fail to replicate their youth level success at the senior global tournaments is because once the players mature and start plying their trade in Europe, they don't keep contact with their respective countries and their coaches.

Young teams of Africa are very strong and energetic. Africa is giving more importance to young players. That's why they have good success level. When the U-17, U-19 players leave the team, they go to Europe to play in different clubs.

"After that they have different mentality and philosophy and don't have the same connection with the coaches. Now I have all team members with me for months and months but when they leave the contact is very less."

Komla said the motivation playing a third place match is the fact that they are representing their country.

Motivation is very personal as we lost. If we finish third, the honour for me and satisfaction, it will be an honour for the country that we are on the podium. we have spoken to the players and they are looking forward to the third place clash."

Mali finished runners-up in Chile as well two years ago, losing to Nigeria in the final.

--IANS

dm/sam/vm