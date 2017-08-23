Malegaon blast case: Lt. Colonel Purohit out on bail after 9 years

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit was released from jail on Wednesday, after nine years in the Malegaon blast case. Purohit was released from the Tajola jail in Maharashtra after the Supreme Court on Monday granted him bail. Purohit had moved India's top court after he was arrested in 2008. He told the Supreme Court that he was acting as an army mole and was not involved in terrorist activity. In Malegaon blast, six people were killed and scores were injured.