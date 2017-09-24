Maleeha goofs up, labels Gaza photo as Kashmir's

United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) In an attempt to take on India at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi goofed up while displaying a picture taken from Gaza and labelled it as the "face of Indian democracy".

Lodhi was responding to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's description of Pakistan as a "pre-eminent export factory for terror".

However, the photo Lodhi displayed at the UN to show Indian "atrocities" in Jammu and Kashmir was of 17-year-old Rawya Abu Jom, who was injured when two Israeli airstrikes hit her family's apartment in Gaza during the 2014 war.

Exercising the Right of Reply, Lodhi accused India of "crimes against humanity" and of carrying out a "campaign of brutality" in the Kashmir Valley. To prove her point, she held the photo of the girl whose face was riddled with wounds.

The photo had been featured in many photo galleries online, including by the New York Times and the Guardian.

