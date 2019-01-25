Maldivian Defence Minister hails India's plans to extend coastal surveillance radar system to Maldives

Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi on Friday reacted on India's plans to extend coastal surveillance radar system to Maldives. Hailing the move she said that many Maldivian lives were saved through the helicopters. "There are many emergency situations that can be only operating with the helicopters, it has proved most useful." The Defence Minister also asserted that the helicopters proved useful to the ordinary Maldivian people who are living in far islands.