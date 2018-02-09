Maldives President's envoy meets top Chinese official

Beijing, Feb 9 (IANS) An envoy of the Maldives President has met the Chinese Foreign Minister to seek support amid a raging political crisis threatening stability in the Indian Ocean atoll nation, officials said on Friday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported on its website that Minister Wang Yi met Maldivian Finance Minister Mohamed Saeed on Thursday and told him that China believes "the archipelago should return to normalcy in accordance with law".

Wang said the government of the Maldives and other implicated parties should resolve their differences through dialogue, adding that China respected the principle of not interfering in the internal affairs of the other countries, Efe news reported.

He said that international community should play a "constructive role" to promote stability and development in the island nation.

Saeed said the Maldivian government would protect Chinese employees and organisations in the country, which is also a popular tourist destination for Chinese tourists.

Maldives embattled President Abdulla Yameen -- who refused to implement orders of the Supreme Court and declared a state of Emergency on February 6 -- sent representatives to traditional allies Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China to drum up support amid the political turmoil.

India and the US as well as the UN have urged Yameen to lift the state of Emergency and release the two Supreme Court judges who were arrested after they ordered the release of exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed and nine other high-profile political prisoners.

