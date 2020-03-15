Maldives President praises India for generous assistance amid coronavirus scare

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on March 15 attended a video conference of all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries amid Coronavirus scare. In behalf of the people of Maldives, President Solih thanked India for generous assistance amid rising coronavirus cases. He said, "The Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India."