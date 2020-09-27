Maldives-India cargo ferry service would continue to strengthen friendship between the nations: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service would boost the economies of the two countries -- India and the Maldives -- adding that it would continue to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi said while replying to a tweet from the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

"Our thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi and Government of India as the Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service goes on its maiden voyage today between Kulhudhuffushi, Male and South India. The ferry would further strengthen Maldives-India friendship and bring greater prosperity to our communities," President of the Republic of Maldives tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi in reply to the Maldivian President tweet said that it was "indeed a happy day" adding that the dream of direct ferry service is now a reality.

"It is indeed a happy day, President @ibusolih (Ibrahim Mohamed Solih)! Our dream of a direct ferry service between India and Maldives is now a reality," read the Prime Minister's tweet.

"I have no doubt that it will promote bilateral trade and boost our economies. The Maldives-India friendship will continue to strengthen," the tweet read further.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said that the ferry service would bring "monumental benefits to the people of the Maldives, especially the Northern islands" adding that it was "A new road for age-old friends."

"A new road for age-old friends is what we embark upon today. Today, we marked the historic maiden voyage of the Maldives-India Cargo Ferry Service. The establishment of this ferry will boost #MaldivesIndia trade, as well as revitalise the economy of northern Maldives," he added.

"The cargo ferry service between the Kulhudhuffushi, Male' and southern ports of India, first envisioned by President Mohamed Nasheed and realised by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will bring monumental benefits to the people of the Maldives, especially the Northern islands," he said.

His subsequent tweet read, "The backbone of this Ferry Service, is the people-to-people contact between India and Maldives. I offer my immense gratitude to the Gov of India for their support in facilitating this extraordinary project. Thank you to all our national stakeholders for their work in realising this."

The cargo vessel MCP Linz operated by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) reached anchorage at the northern Maldivian town of Kulhudhufushi on Saturday.

MCP Linz connects Tuticorin and Cochin ports in India with Kulhudhufushi and Male ports in the Maldives.

The Cargo Ferry Service is another commitment delivered by India to connect Indian and Maldivian markets, unlock the trade and investment potential between the two nations, and, strengthen people-to-people contacts for mutual prosperity. The service is a key connectivity initiative between the two countries and gives voice to the aspirations of the people of India and the Maldives.

It is a concrete outcome realised by the 'Neighbourhood First' policy of India and the 'India First' policy of the Maldives under the leadership of PM Modi and President Ibu Solih, the press statement added. (ANI)