Malaysia's Asian Cup qualifier in jeopardy after N.Korea travel ban

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's ban on travel to North Korea presents a new hurdle for an Asian Cup football qualifying match between the two countries that has already been postponed twice this year over security fears.

The ban applies to Malaysia's national team, which is scheduled to travel to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the match on Oct. 5, said Deputy Foreign Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

"The travel ban covers all Malaysians, and as Malaysians, the Malaysian national football team is included too," Reezal told Reuters.

