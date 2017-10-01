Malaysian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins ahead of Lewis Hamilton in final edition of race

Max Verstappen won the final edition of the Malaysian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 34 points.

Verstappen, 20, starting from second after Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari failed to make the grid, overtook pole-sitter Hamilton on lap four before clinching the second victory of his career and first this season.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was third ahead of Vettel, who weaved through the field to finish fourth after starting from the back of the grid following engine problems.

The results mean Hamilton enjoys a big championship lead over Vettel with five races left in the season, starting next week in Japan.

Compounding Ferrari's woes, Vettel's car ended the day with only three wheels following an impact with Williams' Lance Stroll after the finish line.

"That's impossible," Vettel thundered over the radio. "Stroll wasn't looking where he was going!"