Malaysian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen earns much-awaited victory in fitting farewell to Sepang

The F1nale of the Malaysian Grand Prix was a fitting one. We had drama, excitement and racing all around as Max Verstappen scored a well-earned and much-awaited victory ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton and teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen, who has otherwise had a dismal season thanks to unreliability and on-track skirmishes, became the fifth different driver to score a race victory this season. From the top teams, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen is the only driver yet to step on to the top step of the podium. Interestingly, social media was quick to point out that had racing been normal and team orders weren't at play, Raikkonen could have scored at least five wins this season - Monaco, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Singapore and Malaysia.

Verstappen's second career win also incidentally came a day after his 20th birthday. The 2016 Spanish Grand Prix was Verstappen's maiden victory in Formula 1. It came on a weekend when Red Bull Racing demoted Daniil Kvyat to their junior team (Toro Rosso) and promoted the in-form and talk-of-the-paddock, Verstappen. Ironically, for the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, Kvyat was further dropped from the junior team to give 2018 prospect and 2016 GP2 winner, Pierre Gasly, a debut opportunity.

[Bad #F1 Stat] Whenever Kvyat gets demoted, Verstappen wins! - Formula One Fans (@Formula1_GP) October 1, 2017

While many could argue that Verstappen's first win was more due to luck than pace (remember, Hamilton crashed into Nico Rosberg to register a double-DNF for Mercedes), his win in Malaysia was finely crafted and well executed on all counts. The young Dutchman started well, defended Valtteri Bottas' opening lap charges and bravely overtook Hamilton on lap 3 for the lead of the race. It isn't often in Formula 1 that we are treated to an overtake for the lead of the race!

While Hamilton lost the on-track battle with Verstappen, he further extended his advantage in the Drivers' Championship war with Sebastian Vettel by six points by finishing second. Strangely, he was about 13 seconds off the winner's race time.

Vettel's ill-luck in the last fortnight has worked in Hamilton's favour, but credit to the Englishman for producing championship-worthy drives to limit damage to his title hopes on two consecutive race weekends when his Mercedes wasn't the fastest car on the grid. Instead of losing points to Vettel in Singapore and Malaysia, Hamilton gained a net total of 31 points. His lead currently stands at 34 points; there are only five rounds remaining and 125 points up for grabs.

If Hamilton's post-summer break form has been noteworthy, his teammate Bottas' form has been forgettable. The Finnish driver finished a distant fifth, nearly a minute off Verstappen's race time, but crucially 44 seconds off Hamilton's pace. What made matters worse was that Vettel, who started last, managed to comfortably beat Bottas to finish fourth.

Maybe the difference between Hamilton and Bottas' performances indicates how much of Mercedes' current pace is down to Hamilton's talent. Also, it would be interesting to note that Bottas' car was fitted with Mercedes' upgrades - did they not deliver as expected in Sepang? This was supposed to be a 'Mercedes' track, but the reigning world champions were third fastest, at best.

The ever-chirpy and humourous Ricciardo finished third and helped Red Bull Racing register their first double-podium finish of the season. The former World champion team's last double-podium was at the 2016 Malaysia Grand Prix - proof that the out-going venue has been a happy hunting ground for them. Ricciardo's overtake on Bottas to claim third place and a fantastic defending move when Vettel charged his way through the pack to try claim that third place were perfect examples of textbook motor-racing.

While questioning Mercedes' upgrades, have Ferrari traded reliability for pace in their attempt to claw back the massive deficit in the Drivers' Championship? Vettel's power unit issues on Saturday didn't permit him to qualify for the race (Ferrari sought special dispensation from the FIA) while Raikkonen's power unit issues meant that he didn't get to start the race! Based on Friday's form and performance data, this race was Ferrari's to win, but their woes reminded us of a classic motorsport quote - to finish first, you need to first finish!

