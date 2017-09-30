Malaysian GP: Hamilton grabs 70th pole position

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 30 (ANI): Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton reeled off a stunning lap during qualification to clinch his fourth consecutive pole position for this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit on Saturday.

The Briton, who clocked the fastest lap of one minute and 30.0076 seconds, finished 0.045 seconds quicker than Ferrari's Kimi Raikonnen to grab his 70th pole overall.

The Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo was third and fourth quickest respectively, Sport24 reported.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas finished in fifth position.

The three-time champion, who won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, is currently standing at the top of the drivers' championship after winnings six out of 13 races this year.(ANI)