Malaysia Shows Indonesia’s Flag as Poland’s in Southeast Asian Games Guidebook; Twitteratti React

Jakarta, August 20: As the Indonesian flag was printed upside down in souvenir guidebook of the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesia accused the Malaysian organisers of negligence. Due to this misprint, the red-and-white Indonesian flag looked like Poland’s flag. This led to anger in Indonesia and ‘shameonyoumalaysia’ started trending on Twitter.

The people in Indonesia took offence because the guidebook was distributed to VIPs on Saturday’s opening ceremony of the 29th Southeast Asian Games that took place in Kuala Lumpur. In the guidebook, only Indonesia’s flag was printed incorrectly.

On the blunder made by Malaysian organisers, Indonesia’s Olympic Committee chairman Erick Thohir said the mistake showed organisers’ negligence. He demanded the guidebook be withdrawn and a new version printed. Youth and Minister Imam Nahrawi of Indonesia said the error was very painful. The Malaysian Organizing Committee said its chairman and Malaysia’s minister would meet with Imam Nahrawi to apologize, reported The New Indian Express. In its statement, it said, “We very much regret the mistake”.

Dear Malaysia, Did you know that?

On this mistake made by Malaysia, Erick Thohir further added that friendship is the greatest legacy in , but a mistake in presenting a national identity is not justified.

