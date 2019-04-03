Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Srikanth advance, Prannoy out

Kuala Lumpur, April 3 (IANS) Ace India shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round of the ongoing Malaysia Open while HS Prannoy's journey ended after losing his men's singles affair.

After facing some challenge from Japan's Aya Ohori in the first game, Sindhu completely dominated the second game as she defeated her opponent 22-20, 21-12 in 38 minutes.

In the men's singles, Srikanth also registered a 21-18, 21-16 win over Indonesia's Ihsan Maulana Mustofa in 38 minutes.

Prannoy however, crashed out of the tournament after suffering a 21-12, 16-21, 14-21 defeat against Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

